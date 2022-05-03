Obituary: Hudkins, Stacko Lee

WASHINGTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Stacko Lee Hudkins, 58, of Washington, West Virginia, passed away at his home on Monday, May 2, 2022.

Stacko was born July 11, 1963, the son of Mary and Sterling Hudkins.

He served four years in the United States Air Force, and was a supervisor with the West Virginia Department of Transportation Highway Division. Stacko was an avid gun and knife collector who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and racing stock cars.

Stacko is survived by his wife of 18 years, Nancy; his daughters, Amanda Byrd, Stephanie (Chris) Phipps, Stacy Connat, and Amy Kerns; grandchildren, MacKenzie Byrd, Hannah and Zoe Phipps, Taylor, Tabitha, and Richard “Boo” Harris, Natalie, Katelyn, and Braylee Jones; and special cousins, Johnny McQueen, and Bill, Gary, and Woody Lucas.

In addition to his parents, Stacko was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Jessie W. Jones.

There will be no services at this time. An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

