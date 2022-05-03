Obituary: Smith, Bryan A.

NEWPORT, Ohio (WTAP) - Bryan A. Smith, 55, of Newport passed away on April 28, 2022, at his home. He was born November 3, 1966, in Newport a son of Jimmy Smith and Betty Matheny Smith. He was a construction worker.

Bryan is survived by 5 brothers and 2 sisters: Marilyn “Susie” Thomas, Jimmy D. (Mary) Smith, Randall D. (Penny) Smith, Michael (Chris) Smith all of Newport, Janet Brookover of Richmond, VA, Marvin (Christine) Smith of Marietta, Gary Smith of St. Marys, WV, several nieces, nephews, cousins and his dog, Jobie.

His parents, sister Linda Taylor and niece Debbie preceded him in death.

He will be cremated and no services will be observed at this time. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

