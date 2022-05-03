Advertisement

Parkersburg Area Community Foundation kicks off Give Local MOV

WTAP News @ 5- 'Give Local MOV'
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today marks the start of the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation’s annual Give Local MOV campaign.

The non-profit is looking to raise funds for organizations in the Mid-Ohio Valley region over the course of today.

The group has a total of 63 non-profits that are looking to raise funds and awareness for their mission.

Over the last few months, the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation has made an early mission to raise funds for today.

And to look to give back with the help of local businesses.

“We have a tagline that it’s not only “give local,” but it’s “buy local.” Because so many of our local matching funds are made possible by locally owned businesses and by local donors as well. And so, those matching funds and those sponsorships wouldn’t be possible unless they had the support from our community buying their products and their services,” says Parkersburg Area Community Foundation development and communications officer, Julie Posey.

The foundation is also looking to give out prizes for matching funds today.

If you would like to donate, you can click on this link to take part in the campaign.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash on Buchanan Rd. and State Route 339
UPDATE: OSHP says one man is dead after head-on crash on SR 339
Fatalities were reported in a West Virginia car accident. A mother and child were involved in a...
Firefighter killed while trying to rescue mother, child who crashed into a river
Former Third Street Deli location is now home to J’s BBQ and Grill
Former Parkersburg Third Street Deli location is now home to J’s BBQ and Grill
Two new Deputy sheriffs sworn in at the Wood County Courthouse
Wood County Sheriff’s Office swears in two deputy sheriffs
FILE - In this Jan. 3, 1997, file photo, a police officer sits in her cruiser outside the home...
JonBenet Ramsey’s father wants outside agency to test DNA

Latest News

First dispensary opens in Parkersburg
First medical marijuana dispensary opens in Parkersburg
Law enforcement asking drivers to be mindful of motorcyclists on the road
Law enforcement asking drivers to be mindful of motorcyclists on the road
Mental Health Officials: De-stigmatize and don’t generalize illnesses
Mental Health Officials: De-stigmatize and don’t generalize illnesses
West Virginia University is receiving $11 million in federal dollars for research on treating...
WVU receiving $11M for research on visual disabilities