Parkersburg Area Community Foundation kicks off Give Local MOV

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today marks the start of the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation’s annual Give Local MOV campaign.

The non-profit is looking to raise funds for organizations in the Mid-Ohio Valley region over the course of today.

The group has a total of 63 non-profits that are looking to raise funds and awareness for their mission.

Over the last few months, the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation has made an early mission to raise funds for today.

And to look to give back with the help of local businesses.

“We have a tagline that it’s not only “give local,” but it’s “buy local.” Because so many of our local matching funds are made possible by locally owned businesses and by local donors as well. And so, those matching funds and those sponsorships wouldn’t be possible unless they had the support from our community buying their products and their services,” says Parkersburg Area Community Foundation development and communications officer, Julie Posey.

The foundation is also looking to give out prizes for matching funds today.

If you would like to donate, you can click on this link to take part in the campaign.

