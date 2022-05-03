Advertisement

Storms blow through the Mid-Ohio Valley causing damages

A tree fell on a house on the 3300 block of Avery Street in Parkersburg. The residents inside...
A tree fell on a house on the 3300 block of Avery Street in Parkersburg. The residents inside the home were uninjured.(Laura Bowen, WTAP)
By WTAP News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - An early evening storm has caused some damage in the Mid-Ohio Valley.

The storm blew through the area just after 6 p.m.

Emergency responders received several calls about damage throughout the area.

WTAP has a reporter at the 3300 block of Avery Street where a tree has fallen on a house.

The people living in the house are reportedly unharmed.

There are also reports of other trees and power lines down throughout the area.

There are sporadic reports of power outages in the area.

Another line of storms could come through the area later in the evening.

WTAP will have more information as it becomes available.

