Student Athlete of the Week: Kaitlen Bush

BELPRE, Ohio. (WTAP) -

Kaitlen Bush, a junior dual sport athlete out of Belpre, Ohio is our Jan Dils Student Athlete of the Week.

As a basketball and softball player for the Golden Eagles, Kaitlen has demonstrated the true meaning of being a student athlete.

She hopes to help her fellow teammates and fellow students strive to be as great as they can be.

Kaitlen has been a great offensive and defensive feature this season on the diamond for the lady Golden Eagles, and she also was a main point of the offense for the Belpre basketball team.

Moving into her senior year, she hopes to be a great leader like the seniors before her.

