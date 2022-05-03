Student Athlete of the Week: Kaitlen Bush
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BELPRE, Ohio. (WTAP) -
Kaitlen Bush, a junior dual sport athlete out of Belpre, Ohio is our Jan Dils Student Athlete of the Week.
As a basketball and softball player for the Golden Eagles, Kaitlen has demonstrated the true meaning of being a student athlete.
She hopes to help her fellow teammates and fellow students strive to be as great as they can be.
Kaitlen has been a great offensive and defensive feature this season on the diamond for the lady Golden Eagles, and she also was a main point of the offense for the Belpre basketball team.
Moving into her senior year, she hopes to be a great leader like the seniors before her.
