Tree takes down powerline on Emerson Ave in Parkersburg

Emerson Ave Powerline Down in Parkersburg
By Andrew Noll
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Due to the heavy wind and rains a tree fell over taking down a powerline on Emerson Avenue in Parkersburg with it.

Authorities received calls about the downed powerlines around 6:00 p.m.

The Parkersburg Fire Department responded to the scene to direct traffic and begin the process of cleaning the tree up.

According to authorities there were no injuries from the tree falling.\

Authorities also said there have been other powerlines knocked down due to the weather within Wood County and to please reach out if you see powerlines down.

