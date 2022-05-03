WVU receiving $11M for research on visual disabilities
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia University is receiving $11 million in federal dollars for research on treating and slowing the progression of incurable eye diseases.
West Virginia has the second-highest rate of visual disability in the U.S. A visual disability is a disability that cannot be treated with corrective glasses.
The university is the second in the U.S. to receive a grant from the National Institutes of Health to fund a visual-sciences Center of Biomedical Research Excellence.
The $11 million was awarded by the National Institute of General Medical Sciences, a program of the National Institutes of Health.
Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.