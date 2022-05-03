WVU receiving $11M for research on visual disabilities

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia University is receiving $11 million in federal dollars for research on treating and slowing the progression of incurable eye diseases.

West Virginia has the second-highest rate of visual disability in the U.S. A visual disability is a disability that cannot be treated with corrective glasses.

The university is the second in the U.S. to receive a grant from the National Institutes of Health to fund a visual-sciences Center of Biomedical Research Excellence.

The $11 million was awarded by the National Institute of General Medical Sciences, a program of the National Institutes of Health.

