Xadrian Snodgrass signs with Marietta College football team

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Parkersburg High School Big Reds football star Xadrian Snodgrass has decided he will continue his academic and athletic career with the Marietta College Pioneers.

Xadrian signed on Tuesday at the Parkersburg Fieldhouse, joined by teammates, friends and family.

Xadrian will be playing linebacker for the Pioneers, a position in which he is most comfortable playing, and is most excited to get better at.

