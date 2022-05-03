Advertisement

Xadrian Snodgrass signs with Marietta College football team

By Ryan Wilson
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Parkersburg High School Big Reds football star Xadrian Snodgrass has decided he will continue his academic and athletic career with the Marietta College Pioneers.

Xadrian signed on Tuesday at the Parkersburg Fieldhouse, joined by teammates, friends and family.

Xadrian will be playing linebacker for the Pioneers, a position in which he is most comfortable playing, and is most excited to get better at.

