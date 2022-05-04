Advertisement

Erickson Foundation adding faculty chair in entrepreneurship

By Mitchell Blahut
May. 4, 2022
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Erickson Foundation joined West Virginia University at Parkersburg officials and community members about a new opportunity at the foundation.

The foundation is announcing the addition of the only endowment chair that is centered around entrepreneurship.

The chair designed around the founders of the foundation, C.O. And Charles F. Erickson, who served as entrepreneurs, and were fans of higher education.

And the exciting opportunity with this chair is that this has the chance for the chair to move amongst multiple departments at WVU-P.

“And so, this will be a chair that will not necessarily be the same person in one department over and over again. But rather, we can move it among departments and have the faculty interact with students to make them understand how important entrepreneurship is, how it can benefit them and how it can benefit the community,” says Erickson Foundation trustee, Kathy Eddy.

The process for people who will fill the new chair position is beginning.

The Erickson Foundation will be accepting applications from those interested at West Virginia University at Parkersburg at this time.

The foundation is hoping to fill the first chair by the fall.

