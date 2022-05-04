First woman to win major party’s nomination in Ohio Governor Primary

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Nan Whaley has won the Democratic nomination for Ohio governor, becoming the first woman in the state’s history to receive a major party’s backing for the office.

Ohio has never elected a female governor, and the former Dayton mayor figures to be an underdog against incumbent Republican Gov. Mike DeWine, who sewed up his party’s nomination despite angering conservatives with his aggressive pandemic mandates in a state that has swung to the right in recent years.

Whaley defeated former Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley on Tuesday in a race that drew little attention as much of the state focused on the contentious Senate Republican primary and ongoing redistricting legal battle.

She promised during the campaign to protect abortion rights and wants the state to add a $15 minimum wage, universal preschool and better access to child care.

Ohio hasn’t elected a Democrat to be governor since 2006.

Following her victory, Nan Whaley released the following statement:

“Ohio isn’t a red state or blue state – it’s a frustrated state that has been ignored by politicians from both parties for too long. I’m running for governor because I know that Ohio is ready for a change. The fact of the matter is that Mike DeWine is out of touch, corrupt, and doesn’t care about us.

Here’s my question to Ohioans: are you better off now than you were 46 years ago when Mike DeWine was first elected to office? If the answer is yes, I’m not your candidate. But for those of us who have seen our pay stay stagnant while bills go up and who just want their kids to have the same opportunity they had in their same community, here’s what I think: Ohio Deserves Better.

Ohio is at a crossroads. For years, we’ve had the same old leadership with the same results. But it doesn’t have to be this way. You deserve a government – and governor – who works for you, not themselves. A governor who is looking forward, not back. That’s the Ohio I want to live in – and I know it’s the Ohio we can create if we come together and demand change.”

