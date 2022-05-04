Marietta Elections Update

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Marietta City Schools Current Expenses Tax Levy. 1,904 (56%) people voted for the levy and 1,500 (44%) people voted against the levy.

Marietta City Schools Permanent Improvement Tax Levy 1,970 (58%) voted for the levy and 1,443 (42%) voted against the levy.

WTAP got a reaction from Marietta City Schools Superintendent, Will Hampton, who said he is excited for the future.

“This allows us to continue to move forward and it allows us to continue also getting better in our new alignment because we’ve gone through the consolidation. Our academics are getting stronger, we’ve got new curriculum that we’re implementing so I’m really excited about the future of Marietta,” said Hampton.

