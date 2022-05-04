Advertisement

Obituary: Buchanan, Alfred “Fred”

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Alfred “Fred” Buchanan Obit(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Andrew Noll
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LITTLE HOCKING, Ohio (WTAP) - Alfred “Fred” Buchanan, 80, of Little Hocking, Ohio passed away Sunday, May 1, 2022 at the Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born July 4, 1941 in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Robert and Myrtle West Buchanan. Fred was retired from Johns Manville/ Schuller in Vienna and was a member of the Belpre Masonic Lodge where he received his 50 year pin. He enjoyed woodworking, camping, hunting and fishing.

Fred is survived by his wife of 57 years, Regina Wilcoxen Buchanan; his daughter, Margaret Henthorne (Michael) of Virginia Beach, VA; one brother, Don Buchanan (Linda) of California; grandchildren, Brandie Bowers (Cory), Dominique Henthorne (Kayla) and Tyler Henthorne and great-grandchildren, Tristyn and Aubrey Bowers and Oakley Henthorne.

In addition to his parents, Fred was preceded in death by his son, Alfred Douglas Buchanan and brothers and sisters, Joanne Jones, Bob Buchanan and Becky Eaton.

There will be no services. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Belpre is honored to serve the Buchanan family.

