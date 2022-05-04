Obituary: DeVaughn, Beulah L.

PALESTINE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Beulah L. DeVaughn, 88, of Palestine, WV, passed away May 2, 2022 at Ohio Valley Health Care in Parkersburg, WV after a long illness.

She was born January 9, 1934, a daughter of the late Walter and Sylvia Young Holliday and was raised in the Gates Ridge area of Jackson, Co.

She was a 1955 graduate of Gilmore High School in Sandyville, WV.

She was a faithful member of Mt. Hope United Methodist Church on Windy Ridge for over 50 years.

She made several fine quilts over the years and made clothes for her children when they were young. When she was able, she would can and freeze vegetables and fruits to last the winter. She was also known for making some of the best homemade bread and rolls. She had retired after 15 years in the garment industry.

She is survived by two daughters, Dianne Boice (Robert) of Elizabeth, WV, Donna Hoff (Robert) of Ravenswood, WV, two sons, Dale DeVaughn (Lethia) of Dobson, NC and Darrin DeVaughn (Amy) of Elizabeth, WV, her sisters, Ireta Sayre of Sandyville, WV and Wanda Thompson of Mineral Wells, WV, nine grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, with one on the way, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 64 years, Howard DeVaughn in August 2020.

The family would also like to thank the caring staff at OVHC for their wonderful love and care of “Beulah”.

Funeral service will be Friday 11:00 AM at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with Randy Dornan officiating. Interment will follow at Big Tygart Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

