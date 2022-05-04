Obituary: Fox, Lois C.

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Lois C. Fox, 81 of Belpre, Ohio died at the Summit Acres Nursing Home, Caldwell, Ohio.

She was born in Big Springs, Ohio, on September 19, 1940 and was the daughter of the late John B. and Ruth Thelma Frederick Fox.

She had worked in California for several years in Nuclear Medicine with the Cedars of Siani, in Los Angelos, CA.

She was an RN and graduated from Alderson Broadus College with honors.

She had been the a member of the Belpre Heights United Methodist Church.

She was a strong Republican and was always a loving sister.

Survivors include her brother, John Bruce (Martha) Fox of Vienna, WV and a nephew, John B. Fox of Richmond, VA.

Services will on Friday at 11:00 AM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre with Reverend Miguel Bernedo officiating.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 10:00 AM till time of services. Burial will be in the Fluharty-Fox Cemetery in Calhoun County, WV.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com. Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre is assisting the family with arrangements.

