Obituary: Snider, Jason L.

By Andrew Noll
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Jason L. Snider, 49 of Belpre, Ohio, died on May 2, 2022 at his residence.

He was born in Parkersburg, WV on October 14, 1972 and was the son of Jack L. and Jane E. Peters Snider of Belpre, Ohio. He had worked in construction most of his life.

Survivors include his parents, Jack and Jane Snider of Belpre, Ohio, aunt & uncle, Ramona and Berry Swift, and uncle, Dan Vogel, and several cousins. Also surviving is the family dog Zoey.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lawrence & Gypsie Peters, Derrell & Belva Snider, two aunts, Linda Snider and Pam Vogel.

There will be a Graveside service on Friday at 1:00 PM at the Rockland Cemetery with Reverend Steve McGuire.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

