Advertisement

Parkersburg South HS student council holds annual Teacher Appreciation Car Wash

Parkersburg South HS student council holds annual Teacher Appreciation Car Wash
Parkersburg South HS student council holds annual Teacher Appreciation Car Wash(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With it being Teacher Appreciation Week, some students at Parkersburg South High School are looking to give back.

The high school’s student council is holding its sixth annual Teacher Appreciation Car Wash.

The car wash goes to give back to all the faculty and staff of the high school, as students from all grades come together to clean up cars.

Students say this is a great chance of helping out the people that molded them throughout high school.

And this includes all educators.

“The teachers give so much to the school. And not just the teachers, but all of the staff involved. Admins, counselors, service personnel, everything. We’ve even done one of the county cars today. So, we wanted to be able to give back to them and say, ‘Thank you,’ for everything that they do for just the school and for these students and to have a fun way of doing it,” says student council advisor, Jamie Moss.

Students help provide the cleaning supplies on their own.

And they say that this activity is something that they look forward to every year.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash on Buchanan Rd. and State Route 339
UPDATE: OSHP says one man is dead after head-on crash on SR 339
An entire tree fell on a house on Avery Street.
Tree falls on house, causing significant damage
(Source: MGN)
ELECTION | Where to find results
A tree fell on a house on the 3300 block of Avery Street in Parkersburg. The residents inside...
Storms blow through the Mid-Ohio Valley causing damages
Fatalities were reported in a West Virginia car accident. A mother and child were involved in a...
Firefighter killed while trying to rescue mother, child who crashed into a river

Latest News

Erickson Foundation adding faculty chair in entrepreneurship
Erickson Foundation adding faculty chair in entrepreneurship
Pursuit ends in crash on 7th Street in Parkersburg
UPDATE: One person arrested following a pursuit that ended on 7th Street in Parkersburg
The Republican-controlled commission will convene without GOP state Senate President Matt...
Republican Senate president leaves Ohio mapmaking panel
WTAP Daybreak - Mareitta City Schools Levies pass
WTAP Daybreak - Mareitta City Schools Levies pass