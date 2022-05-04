Parkersburg South HS student council holds annual Teacher Appreciation Car Wash

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With it being Teacher Appreciation Week, some students at Parkersburg South High School are looking to give back.

The high school’s student council is holding its sixth annual Teacher Appreciation Car Wash.

The car wash goes to give back to all the faculty and staff of the high school, as students from all grades come together to clean up cars.

Students say this is a great chance of helping out the people that molded them throughout high school.

And this includes all educators.

“The teachers give so much to the school. And not just the teachers, but all of the staff involved. Admins, counselors, service personnel, everything. We’ve even done one of the county cars today. So, we wanted to be able to give back to them and say, ‘Thank you,’ for everything that they do for just the school and for these students and to have a fun way of doing it,” says student council advisor, Jamie Moss.

Students help provide the cleaning supplies on their own.

And they say that this activity is something that they look forward to every year.

