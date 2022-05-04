Advertisement

Pursuit ends on 7th Street in Parkersburg

Pursuit ends in crash on 7th Street in Parkersburg
Pursuit ends in crash on 7th Street in Parkersburg(wtap)
By Mitchell Blahut, Samantha Cavalli and Phyllis Smith
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A police pursuit into downtown Parkersburg results in a car wreck on 7th Street. The pursuit began on Interstate 77 on Wednesday afternoon northbound before entering downtown Parkersburg via Route 50 with speeds going about 100 miles per hour.

The car eventually wrecked just outside of Pioneer Honda and Astorg Auto on 7th Street.

We are working to get more information about who was in the car.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash on Buchanan Rd. and State Route 339
UPDATE: OSHP says one man is dead after head-on crash on SR 339
An entire tree fell on a house on Avery Street.
Tree falls on house, causing significant damage
(Source: MGN)
ELECTION | Where to find results
A tree fell on a house on the 3300 block of Avery Street in Parkersburg. The residents inside...
Storms blow through the Mid-Ohio Valley causing damages
Fatalities were reported in a West Virginia car accident. A mother and child were involved in a...
Firefighter killed while trying to rescue mother, child who crashed into a river

Latest News

The Republican-controlled commission will convene without GOP state Senate President Matt...
Republican Senate president leaves Ohio mapmaking panel
WTAP Daybreak - Mareitta City Schools Levies pass
WTAP Daybreak - Mareitta City Schools Levies pass
WTAP Daybreak - Belpre Fire Chief Reacts to Levy Passing
WTAP Daybreak - Belpre Fire Chief Reacts to Levy Passing
WTAP Daybreak - Washington County Mental Health Levy Unofficially Passes
WTAP Daybreak - Washington County Mental Health Levy Unofficially Passes