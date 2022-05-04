Pursuit ends on 7th Street in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A police pursuit into downtown Parkersburg results in a car wreck on 7th Street. The pursuit began on Interstate 77 on Wednesday afternoon northbound before entering downtown Parkersburg via Route 50 with speeds going about 100 miles per hour.

The car eventually wrecked just outside of Pioneer Honda and Astorg Auto on 7th Street.

We are working to get more information about who was in the car.

