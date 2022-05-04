Republican Senate president leaves Ohio mapmaking panel

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio’s political mapmaking panel plans to meet again Wednesday ahead of a court-ordered Friday deadline to fix a fourth set of invalidated legislative maps.

The Republican-controlled commission will convene without GOP state Senate President Matt Huffman, who stepped down this week and named fellow GOP senator Rob McColley to replace him.

Huffman says McColley will offer a fresh approach to reach a result that the state Supreme Court has not been willing to consider.

A three-judge federal panel has indicated it will impose the commission’s third set of legislative maps on May 28 if no alternative is passed by then.

