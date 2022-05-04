Advertisement

Tim Ryan wins nomination for U.S. Senate

Tim Ryan wins Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Ohio primary election.
Tim Ryan wins Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Ohio primary election.(Tim Ryan's Campaign)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP/WSAZ) - Tim Ryan has won the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in the Ohio primary election, the Associated Press reports Tuesday night.

Ryan won his three-way Democratic primary against progressive Morgan Harper, a former consumer protection attorney, and Columbus activist and tech exec Traci Johnson.

