Tim Ryan wins nomination for U.S. Senate
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP/WSAZ) - Tim Ryan has won the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in the Ohio primary election, the Associated Press reports Tuesday night.
Ryan won his three-way Democratic primary against progressive Morgan Harper, a former consumer protection attorney, and Columbus activist and tech exec Traci Johnson.
