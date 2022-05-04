Tree falls on house, causing significant damage

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A tree fell on a house, going through the roof, causing interior damage. The house was on Avery Street in Parkersburg.

Fire Chief Matthews said firefighters were called to the scene around 6:15 PM on Tuesday. Police were on the scene as well.

No one was injured.

As of 7:50 PM, the fire department got seven calls involving downed trees or power lines throughout the day. That’s according to Chief Matthews.

