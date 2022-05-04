Unofficial results: Belpre fire and EMS levy passes

BELPRE, Ohio. (WTAP) - The Belpre City fire and emergency medical services levy unofficially passed Tuesday night. This one’s a renewal.

As you’d expect, Belpre Fire Chief Tony Cronin was happy to hear the results. The big thing he’s looking forward to is getting his department a new truck. There’s one truck they have that’s used as a storage vehicle that he wants to replace with a fire truck that can also be used to fight fires.

Cronin is thankful for the community’s support.

He said, “We appreciate the City of Belpre...you know, if it wasn’t for the City of Belpre, our fire department equipment wouldn’t be where it’s at right now.”

The levy passed with 64 percent of voters voting for the measure. That’s 941 people voting in support of the levy and 536 people voting against it.

