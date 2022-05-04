Advertisement

Unofficial results: The new Belpre City Schools levy does not pass

The levy would have gone towards building a new school facility.
The levy would have gone towards building a new school facility.(file | file)
By Laura Bowen
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 1:08 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELPRE, Ohio. (WTAP) - The new Belpre City Schools levy did not pass Tuesday night.

Superintendent Jeffrey Greenley said now it’s back to the drawing board. School officials will have to evaluate Tuesday night’s results and plan accordingly.

The hope was that the levy would have supported a new school building.

52 percent of voters voted against it, which equates to 989 voters. That means 906 people voted in support of the levy.

A reminder that results as of now are unofficial.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash on Buchanan Rd. and State Route 339
UPDATE: OSHP says one man is dead after head-on crash on SR 339
Fatalities were reported in a West Virginia car accident. A mother and child were involved in a...
Firefighter killed while trying to rescue mother, child who crashed into a river
A tree fell on a house on the 3300 block of Avery Street in Parkersburg. The residents inside...
Storms blow through the Mid-Ohio Valley causing damages
(Source: MGN)
ELECTION | Where to find results
Former Third Street Deli location is now home to J’s BBQ and Grill
Former Parkersburg Third Street Deli location is now home to J’s BBQ and Grill

Latest News

Belpre firefighters hose down a building.
Unofficial results: Belpre fire and EMS levy passes
The mental health levy unofficially passes.
Unofficial results: Washington County mental health levy passes
Marietta City Schools Tax Levy Update
Marietta Elections Update
Vance will face 10-term Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan.
Voters decide Ohio’s heated Senate Primary