Unofficial results: The new Belpre City Schools levy does not pass

BELPRE, Ohio. (WTAP) - The new Belpre City Schools levy did not pass Tuesday night.

Superintendent Jeffrey Greenley said now it’s back to the drawing board. School officials will have to evaluate Tuesday night’s results and plan accordingly.

The hope was that the levy would have supported a new school building.

52 percent of voters voted against it, which equates to 989 voters. That means 906 people voted in support of the levy.

A reminder that results as of now are unofficial.

