UPDATE: One person arrested following a pursuit that ended on 7th Street in Parkersburg

Pursuit ends in crash on 7th Street in Parkersburg
Pursuit ends in crash on 7th Street in Parkersburg(wtap)
By Mitchell Blahut, Samantha Cavalli and Phyllis Smith
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board, one person has been arrested following a pursuit into downtown Parkersburg.

The pursuit began on Interstate 77 northbound on Wednesday afternoon before entering downtown Parkersburg via Route 50 with speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour.

The car eventually wrecked just outside of Pioneer Honda and Astorg Auto on 7th Street.

We are continuing to gather more information and details about the pursuit and we will update the public as they become available to us.

The Parkersburg Police Department is leading the investigation. The Parkersburg Fire Department, St. Joe’s Ambulance, and the West Virginia State Police were also on the scene.

Original Story: May 4, 2022 4:52 p.m.

A police pursuit into downtown Parkersburg results in a car wreck on 7th Street. The pursuit began on Interstate 77 on Wednesday afternoon northbound before entering downtown Parkersburg via Route 50 with speeds going about 100 miles per hour.

The car eventually wrecked just outside of Pioneer Honda and Astorg Auto on 7th Street.

We are working to get more information about who was in the car.

