Voters decide Ohio’s heated Senate Primary

Vance will face 10-term Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio Republicans voted Tuesday in one of the most contentious and closely watched primaries in the U.S.

Seven Republicans faced off Tuesday for the chance to replace retiring Sen. Rob Portman: former state treasurer Josh Mandel, Trump-endorsed “Hillbilly Elegy” author J.D. Vance, investment banker Mike Gibbons, former Ohio Republican Party chair Jane Timken, state Sen. Matt Dolan, and businessmen Mark Pukita and Neil Patel.

Author and venture capitalist JD Vance won the Republican primary race to replace retiring Sen. Rob Portman, according to the Associated Press.

The campaign has featured months of jockeying among top contenders for Trump’s endorsement, more than $65 million in TV and radio spending, dozens of debates and candidate forums, and one highly publicized physical confrontation between two candidates.

Toward the end of the campaign, Vance received support from former President Donald Trump.

This is Vance’s first time running for a political office.

Vance will face 10-term Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan.

Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan won his three-way Democratic primary against progressive Morgan Harper, a former consumer protection attorney, and Columbus activist and tech exec Traci Johnson.

Tim Ryan wins nomination for U.S. Senate

TAP HERE FOR MORE OHIO PRIMARY RESULTS

