‘100 Years of Red Devils Basketball’ to premiere on Saturday, May 7

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ravenswood High School will be holding a premiere showing of a documentary called ‘100 Years of Red Devils Basketball’ celebrating their 100 years as a basketball program this Saturday.

The Jackson County School has been coached by Mick Price for the past 44 seasons. As a tribute to the programs rich history Coach Price thought it would be a fun idea to put a small video together and have a few reunion nights at basketball games to honor those who have been apart of the Ravenswood basketball family.

He asked a teacher at school, Chase Jarrell, for his help in making the short video.

“He asked me he’s like ‘Hey chase could you go ahead and put together a 3-4 minute video? A slideshow of pictures and we can put a song to it and post that on the Facebook page.’ And I said do you have the materials? He said yeah so he started sending me pictures and VHS tapes, things like that. I said let me take this stuff, put something together, I’ll show it to ya, and if ya hate it we won’t do it, but if you think it is something cool then we will do that,” said Jarrell.

Price was thrilled that Jarrell wanted to take on this challenge. But what Price did not know was the time and effort Jarrell was about to put into this documentary.

Jarrell conducted about 30 interviews total with former players from every decade since the 1950′s. He also complied tons of photos and videos of the team into a two hour film that took about a year to complete.

Jarrell said he enjoyed every interview but an interview with a former assistant coach was his favorite during the making of the documentary.

“One of the former assistant coaches here, Don Brown, came in and told some electrifying stories. We were able to put that to music and put it in the film and those were great and he also got pretty emotional. He talked about how much the program meant to him and things like that. That really helped me put together the last act of the film,” said Jarrell.

The public premiere will be held at the Ravenswood Auditorium on May 7, at 2 p.m. The doors open at 1:30 p.m. and admission is free of charge.

Jarrell spoke about what message he hopes the people of West Virginia will take away from watching this film.

“You know anybody can look at this and think wow look how cool Ravenswood is. But I also hope it just inspires pride in people, in where they came from, in their small towns, you know because the kind of stuff that you see here just in Ravenswood, I’m sure any West Virginia town, any Appalachian town or anywhere you are going to find something special, something that is like this is what we live for,” said Jarrell.

The plan is to publish the documentary to Jarrell’s personal Youtube page some time after the premiere event and post it on the Ravenswood Runnin Red Devils basketball Facebook page for fans to view it.

