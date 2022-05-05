Arts and entertainment events happening May 5th-May 8th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

THURSDAY, MAY 5th

Warren Local Schools Art Exhibit at Grand Central Mall, During Mall Hours until May 7th

Teen Board Game Night at Emerson Ave. Library, Thurs. 4-6pm

FRIDAY, MAY 6th

Marietta First Friday Events:

Artsbridge free art project for all ages: Model Magic Necklaces, Fri. 5-9pm

Free Concert: Cutler Station at Peoples Bank Theatre, Fri. 6pm

Lock 3 at The Town House, Fri. 6pm

Jake Binegar at Over the Moon Pizza and Pub, Fri. 7pm

Opening: Aqueous 2022, WVWS Signature Members Exhibit & Ashcan School-Era Watercolors at the Parkersburg Art Center, Fri. 5:30-7:30pm

Bopfusion Jazz Trio at The Blennerhassett Hotel, Fri. 6-9:30pm

Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Warren Local High School, Fri-Sat. 7pm, Sun. 2:30pm

Track 9 at Parkersburg Brewing Co., Fri. 7pm

The President of WVUP Concert for Healing at WVUP Auditorium, Fri. 7pm

Band of Brothers at VFW 1212, Fri. 8pm

“The Producers” at Actors Guild, Fri.-Sat. 8pm

Tracy Allen at The Dils Center, Fri. 8pm

SATURDAY, MAY 7th AND SUNDAY, MAY 8th

Pioneer Antique Auto Club at Henderson Hall, Sat. 9am-5pm

Free Family Showing of “Addams Family 2″ at Odyssey 7 Theatre, Sat. 10am

Narrated Sightseeing Tours on the Valley Gem, Sat. 11:30am & 12:30pm

Free Pastel Class for Grades 3rd-5th at Parkersburg South Library, 1pm

STFU & Ride at Gator’s Bar & Grill, Sat. 5-8pm

Davisson Brothers Band & Jake Binegar at St. Marys High School, Sat. 7:30-9:45pm

WV Symphony Orchestra Season Finale at The Clay Center, Sat. 7:30-10:30pm

Overtime at The Dils Center, Sat. 8pm

Tanglewood Jam at Heavy’s Bar & Grill, Sat. 9pm

Piano Brunch with Jason Wyers at The Blennerhassett Hotel, Sun. 11am-2pm

Also, check out all the art classes for kids and adults at Makerspace, Parkersburg Art Center and the Watering Can Art Studio

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.