Arts and entertainment events happening May 5th-May 8th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org
THURSDAY, MAY 5th
Warren Local Schools Art Exhibit at Grand Central Mall, During Mall Hours until May 7th
Teen Board Game Night at Emerson Ave. Library, Thurs. 4-6pm
FRIDAY, MAY 6th
Marietta First Friday Events:
Artsbridge free art project for all ages: Model Magic Necklaces, Fri. 5-9pm
Free Concert: Cutler Station at Peoples Bank Theatre, Fri. 6pm
Lock 3 at The Town House, Fri. 6pm
Jake Binegar at Over the Moon Pizza and Pub, Fri. 7pm
Opening: Aqueous 2022, WVWS Signature Members Exhibit & Ashcan School-Era Watercolors at the Parkersburg Art Center, Fri. 5:30-7:30pm
Bopfusion Jazz Trio at The Blennerhassett Hotel, Fri. 6-9:30pm
Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Warren Local High School, Fri-Sat. 7pm, Sun. 2:30pm
Track 9 at Parkersburg Brewing Co., Fri. 7pm
The President of WVUP Concert for Healing at WVUP Auditorium, Fri. 7pm
Band of Brothers at VFW 1212, Fri. 8pm
“The Producers” at Actors Guild, Fri.-Sat. 8pm
Tracy Allen at The Dils Center, Fri. 8pm
SATURDAY, MAY 7th AND SUNDAY, MAY 8th
Pioneer Antique Auto Club at Henderson Hall, Sat. 9am-5pm
Free Family Showing of “Addams Family 2″ at Odyssey 7 Theatre, Sat. 10am
Narrated Sightseeing Tours on the Valley Gem, Sat. 11:30am & 12:30pm
Free Pastel Class for Grades 3rd-5th at Parkersburg South Library, 1pm
STFU & Ride at Gator’s Bar & Grill, Sat. 5-8pm
Davisson Brothers Band & Jake Binegar at St. Marys High School, Sat. 7:30-9:45pm
WV Symphony Orchestra Season Finale at The Clay Center, Sat. 7:30-10:30pm
Overtime at The Dils Center, Sat. 8pm
Tanglewood Jam at Heavy’s Bar & Grill, Sat. 9pm
Piano Brunch with Jason Wyers at The Blennerhassett Hotel, Sun. 11am-2pm
Also, check out all the art classes for kids and adults at Makerspace, Parkersburg Art Center and the Watering Can Art Studio
