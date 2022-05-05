Advertisement

Gospel Street Mission Food Pantry using funds to buy baby formula

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 6:20 PM EDT
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A week after receiving a check from the “100 Women Who Care” non-profit, Gospel Street Mission Food Pantry director, Candy Waite is keeping her promise.

Which is to purchase and provide baby formula for parents unable to find it.

“And we’ll sure try our hardest to get what they are in need of and looking for,” says Waite. “Because, the babies, they’ve got to be fed. They’ve got to have that nutrition and that formula.”

The issue with the shortage is not only causing parents to drive miles out of their way to find baby formula. Prices for formula are also hiking up more. With some forms of baby formula going for hundreds of dollars.

“Yeah, the price of the baby formula has gone up terribly bad. And I don’t know what’s got to be fixed,” says Waite. “Because the mothers and the dads, they can’t afford it. And then, you know, they can’t find it. And this is going to help a lot. This has helped a lot getting the money from the group to be able to buy formula.”

Since receiving the check, Waite says that the pantry has gone through roughly a quarter of the donation.

And it has helped over a dozen parents so far who are in need of formula.

“And, praise God, so far we have not had to tell anybody, ‘No, we don’t have that specific kind of formula.’ We’ve been able to help everybody. And that’s such a blessing to see,” says Waite.

If you are looking for baby formula, or to donate to the Gospel Street Mission Food Pantry, you can dial the number 740-350-4417.

