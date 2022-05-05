Jacqualine Leaman signs with West Virginia Wesleyan to run track and field

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Parkersburg High School senior Jaqualine Leaman is going from the Big Reds to the Bobcats, as she has made her decision to sign with West Virginia Wesleyan College to continue her track and field career.

Leaman held her signing at the Parkersburg Big Reds Stadium, a place she spent her time on the track and soccer teams.

Jacqualine is a fourth generation Bobcat, and she is excited to continue her family’s tradition at West Virginia Wesleyan.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.