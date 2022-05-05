Advertisement

Local Marietta teen named ‘Miss Teen Marietta’ and will compete in ‘Miss Teen Ohio’ in two weeks

WTAP News @ 5- Miss Teen Marietta
By Andrew Noll
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A local teen was named ‘Miss Teen Marietta’ and will be hitting the runway in the ‘Miss Teen Ohio’ competition in two weeks.

Mary-Ellen Tokodi-Ruth will be heading to Portsmouth, Ohio for the ‘Miss Teen Ohio’ contest on May 20 and 21 at the Vern Riffe Center for Arts.

Tokodi-Ruth is a sophomore at Parkersburg Catholic High School where she plays baseball, tennis, and basketball.

She says it feels different being named ‘Miss Teen Marietta’ because she plays so many sports but she is really excited to be trying something new.

She shared what her biggest motivation is for trying something new like a beauty pageant.

“I wanted to show all of these other girls that I mean I can really do anything. And you can be pretty and do pageants and play all of these sports. You don’t have to pick between you know keeping a 4.0, and being a student, or being an athlete, or being in pageants. You can do it all,” said Tokodi-Ruth.

Fans can vote for their favorite contestant ahead of the competition and the person with the most votes will automatically qualify for the finals. The contestant with the second most votes will automatically qualify for the semifinals. Voting ends on Sunday May 21 at 6 a.m. and you can vote at http://www.missohiousa.com/ohteen2022/

