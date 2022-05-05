Advertisement

New Wood Co. 911 Center in pre-bid phase

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County 911 center is getting closer to being in its new location.

As of now, talks for the bidding process on the new 911 center are postponed.

The plans for the new center is to create a setup at the former Suddenlink building.

Wood Co. Sheriff and county 911 director Rick Woodyard says that the facility will be more effective in creating better workflow with a larger office and being able to employ more callers per shift.

“So, we’re going from eight hundred square feet to three thousand square feet. So, with COVID and some of the things we’ve learned there we can have separation of our employees for their safety and benefit. It also gives them a better work area,” says Woodyard. “It also allows us in times of need or catastrophe to bring more dispatchers in to work. As I said, we’re only capable of having six dispatchers in our current facility.”

County commission and Woodyard also will make sure that the current center on core road will remain as a backup.

“What we can do now is use the present 911 building as a backup to our 911. So, people never fear about 911 going down or somebody destroying something there. Because we will have a backup. Which is wonderful,” says Wood Co. Commissioner, Jimmy Colombo.

As of now, estimates for the renovations and remodeling have yet to be made available.

But Woodyard says that he will look at what will be the most cost efficient option for the commission.

County commission and the center will hear the bidding options at its next meeting on May 9th.

