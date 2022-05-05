Advertisement

Obituary: Full, John David

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
John David Full Obit(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Andrew Noll
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - John David Full, 70, of Parkersburg, WV, died Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at his residence.

He was born on Jan. 29, 1952, in Parkersburg a son of the late David L. and Altie Marie (Hoschar) Full. He was a retired member of the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 565. He was a proud Eagle Scout, local racecar driver, and father. He was baptized as a youth at Emmanuel Baptist Church, and he loved working on his landscape.

He is survived by his children Grant Full and his wife, Kristen (DeBrular), of Parkersburg, WV, Jamie Nazelrod and her husband, Brock, of Parkersburg, WV; grandchildren: Izaia Nazelrod, Izaac Nazelrod, Elijah Nazelrod, Gabriel Nazelord, and Garrett Full.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Pamela Roberts; and grandchildren Christian Caleb Grant Ball and Kendall Grace-Marie Full.

His wishes were to be cremated with his remains to be spread throughout the family property during a private ceremony.

Donations in his honor maybe made to Ritchie County Humane Society where he found his beloved dog, Faith.

A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash on Buchanan Rd. and State Route 339
UPDATE: OSHP says one man is dead after head-on crash on SR 339
An entire tree fell on a house on Avery Street.
Tree falls on house, causing significant damage
(Source: MGN)
ELECTION | Where to find results
A tree fell on a house on the 3300 block of Avery Street in Parkersburg. The residents inside...
Storms blow through the Mid-Ohio Valley causing damages
Fatalities were reported in a West Virginia car accident. A mother and child were involved in a...
Firefighter killed while trying to rescue mother, child who crashed into a river

Latest News

Clay Allen Whitlatch Obit
Obituary: Whitlatch, Clay Allen
Robert H. Showalter Obit
Obituary: Showalter, Robert H.
Jason L. Snider Obit
Obituary: Snider, Jason L.
Lois C. Fox Obit
Obituary: Fox, Lois C.