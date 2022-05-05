Obituary: Full, John David

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - John David Full, 70, of Parkersburg, WV, died Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at his residence.

He was born on Jan. 29, 1952, in Parkersburg a son of the late David L. and Altie Marie (Hoschar) Full. He was a retired member of the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 565. He was a proud Eagle Scout, local racecar driver, and father. He was baptized as a youth at Emmanuel Baptist Church, and he loved working on his landscape.

He is survived by his children Grant Full and his wife, Kristen (DeBrular), of Parkersburg, WV, Jamie Nazelrod and her husband, Brock, of Parkersburg, WV; grandchildren: Izaia Nazelrod, Izaac Nazelrod, Elijah Nazelrod, Gabriel Nazelord, and Garrett Full.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Pamela Roberts; and grandchildren Christian Caleb Grant Ball and Kendall Grace-Marie Full.

His wishes were to be cremated with his remains to be spread throughout the family property during a private ceremony.

Donations in his honor maybe made to Ritchie County Humane Society where he found his beloved dog, Faith.

A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.