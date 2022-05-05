Advertisement

Obituary: Showalter, Robert H.

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Robert H. Showalter Obit(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Andrew Noll
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETH, W.Va. (WTAP) - Robert H. Showalter, 75, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away at his home May 4, 2022.  He was the son of the late Stanley and Muriel Holt Showalter. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by an infant son J. R. Showalter, a sister Emma Wilkinson and a brother Neil Showalter.

A 1966 graduate of Wirt County High School, he served in the US Air Force as a member of the military police and trained canines. He attended Elizabeth Baptist Church. He retired from St. Clairs Auto in Parkersburg, WV.  His hobbies included fishing, hunting and coloring.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sharon Showalter, a daughter Michelle Cook and his grandchildren Emily White, Samantha White and Michael VanClief.

Mr. Showalter will be cremated and there is no service scheduled at this time. Matheny Whited Funeral Home was honored to assist the Showalter family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash on Buchanan Rd. and State Route 339
UPDATE: OSHP says one man is dead after head-on crash on SR 339
An entire tree fell on a house on Avery Street.
Tree falls on house, causing significant damage
(Source: MGN)
ELECTION | Where to find results
A tree fell on a house on the 3300 block of Avery Street in Parkersburg. The residents inside...
Storms blow through the Mid-Ohio Valley causing damages
Fatalities were reported in a West Virginia car accident. A mother and child were involved in a...
Firefighter killed while trying to rescue mother, child who crashed into a river

Latest News

Clay Allen Whitlatch Obit
Obituary: Whitlatch, Clay Allen
John David Full Obit
Obituary: Full, John David
Jason L. Snider Obit
Obituary: Snider, Jason L.
Lois C. Fox Obit
Obituary: Fox, Lois C.