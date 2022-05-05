Obituary: Showalter, Robert H.

ELIZABETH, W.Va. (WTAP) - Robert H. Showalter, 75, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away at his home May 4, 2022. He was the son of the late Stanley and Muriel Holt Showalter. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by an infant son J. R. Showalter, a sister Emma Wilkinson and a brother Neil Showalter.

A 1966 graduate of Wirt County High School, he served in the US Air Force as a member of the military police and trained canines. He attended Elizabeth Baptist Church. He retired from St. Clairs Auto in Parkersburg, WV. His hobbies included fishing, hunting and coloring.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sharon Showalter, a daughter Michelle Cook and his grandchildren Emily White, Samantha White and Michael VanClief.

Mr. Showalter will be cremated and there is no service scheduled at this time. Matheny Whited Funeral Home was honored to assist the Showalter family.

