Parkersburg hosts event to celebrate National Prayer Day

WTAP News @ 5- National Day of Prayer
By Andrew Noll
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Thursday is National Day of Prayer nationwide and there was an event held in Parkersburg to celebrate Thursday afternoon.

National Day of Prayer is celebrated on the first Thursday of May every year.

This day of observance, designated by the United State Congress, asks people “to turn to God in prayer and meditation.”

The even was held at Bicentennial Park just outside the Blennerhassett Hotel in Parkersburg, where people came together to join in prayer.

Some of the speakers at the event included Parkersburg Mayor, Tom Joyce, West Virginia State Senator Mike Azinger, pastors from some local churches and many others.

Retired Parkersburg police officer, Greg Nangle, shared why he wanted to lead a prayer and speak to all of those in attendance.

“Just to pray for the police officers and for the justice system in America. The justice system is under fire and my hearts desire is to see a peaceful country in support of the police and pray for the justice system,” said Nangle.

Besides the event in Parkersburg, there were other events held throughout the Mid-Ohio Valley to celebrate the National Day of Prayer.

