Scoreboard: May 4, 2022

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

CLASS AAA REGION IV TENNIS DAY 1

Players that advanced to the State Tournament:

Lakyn Campbell - Parkersburg

Evan Barker - Parkersburg South

Jaxen Ranson - Parkersburg

Doubles: Lakyn Campbell & Sofia Olson

CLASS AAA HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL SECTIONALS

Parkersburg - 6

Ripley - 7

Parkersburg South - 0

Hurricane - 7

Parkersburg South hosts Parkersburg in an elimination game on Thursday

CLASS A HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL SECTIONALS

Ritchie County - 0

St. Marys - 8

Ritchie County will play the winner between Tyler Consolidated and St. Marys

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Parkersburg South - 0

Cabell Midland - 10

Eastern - 6

Belpre - 7

Marietta - 2

Waterford - 7

