The Wood County library levy will be back on the ballots

WTAP News @ 5- Wood County Library Levy
By Laura Bowen
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The fate of the Wood County library levy will once again be up to voters this coming election.

It’s a levy that’s supported our local libraries for about a decade. In fact, Parkersburg and Wood County Public Library’s Director Brian Raitz said it accounts for about 30 percent of their funding.

Through the years, it’s supported building the kids reading room as well as the South Parkersburg Library.

Raitz hopes to continue that growth, building a library in Williamstown by the end of 2025.

The levy not passing would have a big impact on local libraries.

Raitz said, “It’s 30 percent of our funding….so we would have to look at some drastic changes in probably closing branches and or hours and services in the library.”

West Virginia primaries will take place next Tuesday. Polls open at 6:30 AM and close at 7:30 PM.

