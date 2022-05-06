Diesel fuel spill on State Route 7; Belpre Police say to use caution

BELPRE, Ohio. (WTAP) - A diesel fuel spill has occurred on State Route 7 in Ohio, going north from State Route 339 to Main Street and then south on Main Street across from the Parkersburg-Belpre Bridge.

According to the Belpre Police Department’s Facebook page, the Ohio Department of Transportation has been made aware of the situation.

According to Belpre Police Chief Terry Williams, officials are deterring drivers off State Route 7 and using sandbags to clean up the spill.

Officials say drivers should use extreme caution as driving conditions will be very slick.

