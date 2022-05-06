Advertisement

Diesel fuel spill on State Route 7; Belpre Police say to use caution

(Photo by: Josh Auzenne (custom credit) | WAFB)
By WTAP News Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELPRE, Ohio. (WTAP) - A diesel fuel spill has occurred on State Route 7 in Ohio, going north from State Route 339 to Main Street and then south on Main Street across from the Parkersburg-Belpre Bridge.

According to the Belpre Police Department’s Facebook page, the Ohio Department of Transportation has been made aware of the situation.

According to Belpre Police Chief Terry Williams, officials are deterring drivers off State Route 7 and using sandbags to clean up the spill.

Officials say drivers should use extreme caution as driving conditions will be very slick.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash on Buchanan Rd. and State Route 339
UPDATE: OSHP says one man is dead after head-on crash on SR 339
An entire tree fell on a house on Avery Street.
Tree falls on house, causing significant damage
(Source: MGN)
ELECTION | Where to find results
A tree fell on a house on the 3300 block of Avery Street in Parkersburg. The residents inside...
Storms blow through the Mid-Ohio Valley causing damages
Fatalities were reported in a West Virginia car accident. A mother and child were involved in a...
Firefighter killed while trying to rescue mother, child who crashed into a river

Latest News

David McKinley speaks on local redistricting
“For me it will stay exactly the same,” Rep. David McKinley speaks on redistricting
Honk and Wave event held to support local candidates
Honk and Wave event held by the Wood County Democratic Party
Oil and Gas Museum hosts David McKinley
Oil and Gas Museum Host Congressman David McKinley
People who live along Highland Park say they’ve only seen floodwaters make it inside their...
Flash floodwaters make it into homes