Disqualified W. Va. GOP candidate appeals residency ruling

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Elections officials in some West Virginia counties have been ordered to disregard votes for a state Senate candidate after a judge disqualified her from running.

Andrea Garrett Kiessling filed to run in next Tuesday’s Republican primary.

On Wednesday a Kanawha County judge ruled in a voter’s challenge that Kiessling could not seek office because she had not been a resident of the state for the required five years.

Her attorneys filed an appeal to the state Supreme Court on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the state Election Commission ordered Secretary of State Mac Warner to work with officials in five counties to refrain from tallying votes cast for Kiessling.

