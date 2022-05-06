Advertisement

Honk and Wave event held by the Wood County Democratic Party

By Kheron Alston
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The honk and wave event was held to bring support to local candidates.

Cars drove by and honked to show their support for certain candidates in the upcoming election.

School board candidate, Sarah Townsend, was the only candidate at the event and she says she was happy to be able to come out and support others.

“I do support the programs that the Democrats put in,” Townsend said.

Townsend also added she was happy to see democratic representation in Wood county.

