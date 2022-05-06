Advertisement

‘I read banned books’ library cards offered at Nashville library

A new library campaign encourages everyone's freedom to read.
A new library campaign encourages everyone's freedom to read.(NPL)
By Mary Alice Royse and Gray News staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 6:55 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - The Nashville Public Library launched a unique campaign last week to promote reading banned books.

Library officials said they promote everyone’s freedom to read by offering a free, limited edition “I read banned books” library card. The goal is to get 5,000 cards into the hands of readers across Davidson County, WSMV reported.

The promotion is in response to McMinn County Schools in January removing Art Spiegelman’s acclaimed graphic novel “Maus” from the school district’s curriculum and Williamson County Schools’ removal of Sharon Creech’s “Walk Two Moons” in February.

“I want Nashvillians to know: Nashville Public Library will always respect your Freedom to Read – to determine what you read and don’t read independently and exercise your role in determining what your children read,” said Kent Oliver, director of Nashville Public Library. “This campaign is our way of bringing our community together in our shared Freedom to Read, which is essential to sustaining our democracy.”

The library said the American Library Association has been tracking challenges against books since the 1980s and have recorded thousands of challenges made in cities across the United States.

The Freedom to Read campaign works by having all Davidson County residents and existing library card holders obtain a new or upgraded card at no additional charge.

Customers can sign up for their card on the library’s website or in-person at the library’s 21 locations. The campaign ends May 26.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash on Buchanan Rd. and State Route 339
UPDATE: OSHP says one man is dead after head-on crash on SR 339
An entire tree fell on a house on Avery Street.
Tree falls on house, causing significant damage
(Source: MGN)
ELECTION | Where to find results
A tree fell on a house on the 3300 block of Avery Street in Parkersburg. The residents inside...
Storms blow through the Mid-Ohio Valley causing damages
Fatalities were reported in a West Virginia car accident. A mother and child were involved in a...
Firefighter killed while trying to rescue mother, child who crashed into a river

Latest News

In this photo made available by NASA, four commercial crew astronauts, from left, European...
SpaceX brings 4 astronauts home, then launches 53 satellites
A Ukrainian marine was badly wounded and held captive for weeks by the Russians. (CNN/FRANCE...
Ukrainian talks about being held captive by Russians
President Joe Biden is set to announce on Friday that five major U.S. manufacturers have made...
Biden to plug manufacturing initiative at Ohio metal company
Alexander and Amy Aquino are accused of striking his 14-year-old stepson with a two-by-four...
Hawaiian couple allegedly chained child to porch, beat him with 2-by-4