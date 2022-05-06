“For me it will stay exactly the same,” Rep. David McKinley speaks on redistricting

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Congressman David McKinley says he doesn’t feel that the redistricting will have any impact on how he works.

He believes one of his strong suits is being able to go to many counties throughout West Virginia and talking to people face to face.

McKinley thinks that is a weak point in Alex Mooney’s campaign.

“For me it will stay exactly the same. It won’t be anything for me to stop down and spend an afternoon in some of those counties. So I look forward to continuing on that same hands on work with them,” said McKinley.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.