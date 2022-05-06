Advertisement

“For me it will stay exactly the same,” Rep. David McKinley speaks on redistricting

David McKinley speaks on local redistricting
David McKinley speaks on local redistricting(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Congressman David McKinley says he doesn’t feel that the redistricting will have any impact on how he works.

He believes one of his strong suits is being able to go to many counties throughout West Virginia and talking to people face to face.

McKinley thinks that is a weak point in Alex Mooney’s campaign.

“For me it will stay exactly the same. It won’t be anything for me to stop down and spend an afternoon in some of those counties. So I look forward to continuing on that same hands on work with them,” said McKinley.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash on Buchanan Rd. and State Route 339
UPDATE: OSHP says one man is dead after head-on crash on SR 339
An entire tree fell on a house on Avery Street.
Tree falls on house, causing significant damage
(Source: MGN)
ELECTION | Where to find results
A tree fell on a house on the 3300 block of Avery Street in Parkersburg. The residents inside...
Storms blow through the Mid-Ohio Valley causing damages
Fatalities were reported in a West Virginia car accident. A mother and child were involved in a...
Firefighter killed while trying to rescue mother, child who crashed into a river

Latest News

Diesel fuel spill on State Route 7; Belpre Police say to use caution
Honk and Wave event held to support local candidates
Honk and Wave event held by the Wood County Democratic Party
Oil and Gas Museum hosts David McKinley
Oil and Gas Museum Host Congressman David McKinley
People who live along Highland Park say they’ve only seen floodwaters make it inside their...
Flash floodwaters make it into homes