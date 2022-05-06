Obituary: Cook II, R. Wirt

R. Wirt Cook II, age 35, passed from this earth on May 4, 2022.

Wirt is survived by his parents Ron and DeDe Kupfner Cook, one son Maxtin Cook and his mother Paige Cook, grandfather Lawney Kupfner, Sr., two brothers Landon Cook (Abby), Joseph Cook and one sister Marybeth Patterson (Jon), one nephew Tommy Cook and two nieces Norah Cook and Lacy Cook, eleven aunts and uncles Debby Warne (Kris), Eydie Cook (Steve), Kelly Jones (Doug), Andy Cook (Calandra), Treva Daggett (Gale), Lawney Kupfner, Jr. (Pam), Mark Kimes (Kim), Candy Berry (Mark), BeBe Martin (Steve), Mack Kupfner (Roberta) and Angie Atkins (Mitch) and twenty-nine first cousins.

Wirt was very active in area sports from an early age. He played youth baseball from the age of five. He was a member of the Big Red Baseball and Basketball teams as well as playing for the American Legion Post 15. He went on to coach legion baseball in St. Marys for Post 79. He then worked with the youth at Herb Baseball Academy. Wirt also enjoyed fishing with his son Max and along with his dad, he called football games for Suddenlink for a few years. He enjoyed hunting with his father and brothers and bagged his first buck at age thirteen. So much of his time was spent with his family whether it was a trip to the beach or a small family gathering. He was a loving son and brother and will be greatly missed.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the North End Church of Christ, 1301 West Virginia Ave. Parkersburg.

Calling hours will be for two hours prior to the service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Latrobe Street Mission, 1725 Latrobe Street Parkersburg, WV 26101.

