Obituary: Goodwin, Regina Lynn

Regina Lynn Goodwin, 52, passed away May 5, 2022, at the Willows Center in Parkersburg.

She was born April 6, 1970, in Akron, OH a daughter of the late Gary Lyn and Barbara Lynn Plumb Rothwell.

Regina was very proud of graduating with a Criminal Justice Degree from WVU-P and was a Phi Theta Kappa member. She enjoyed painting, wood crafting, and camping with her grandchildren.

Regina is survived by her husband, Dale Kendall; daughter, Barbara Renee Medford (Dakota) of WV; son, Richard Dallas Goodwin (Amanda) of Utah; sister, Renee Lyn Green (Charles Olminsky) of Akron, OH; brother, Jeffrey David Rothwell of AZ; and grandchildren, Braydon RL Paulus, Syrenity Ann-Lynn Medford and Michael Brian Rader, Jr. all of WV.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 400 Green St., Parkersburg with speaker, David Veach, and Pastor Andrew officiating. Visitation will be 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Regina was a body donor through West Virginia University Human Gift Registry.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Parkersburg is honored to serve the Goodwin family.

An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.lamberttatman.com.

