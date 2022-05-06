Advertisement

Obituary: Goodwin, Regina Lynn

Regina Lynn Goodwin Obit
Regina Lynn Goodwin Obit(none)
By Andrew Noll
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Regina Lynn Goodwin, 52, passed away May 5, 2022 at the Willows Center in Parkersburg.

She was born April 6, 1970 in Akron, OH a daughter of the late Gary Lyn and Barbara Lynn Plumb Rothwell.

Regina was very proud of graduating with a Criminal Justice Degree from WVU-P and was a Phi Theta Kappa member. She enjoyed painting, wood crafting and camping with her grandchildren.

Regina is survived by her husband, Dale Kendall; daughter, Barbara Renee Medford (Dakota) of WV; son, Richard Dallas Goodwin (Amanda) of Utah; sister, Renee Lyn Green (Charles Olminsky) of Akron, OH; brother, Jeffrey David Rothwell of AZ; and grandchildren, Braydon RL Paulus, Syrenity Ann-Lynn Medford and Michael Brian Rader, Jr. all of WV.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, May 15, 2022 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 400 Green St., Parkersburg with speaker, David Veach and Pastor Andrew officiating. Visitation will be 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Regina was a body donor through West Virginia University Human Gift Registry.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Parkersburg is honored to serve the Goodwin family.

An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.lamberttatman.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash on Buchanan Rd. and State Route 339
UPDATE: OSHP says one man is dead after head-on crash on SR 339
An entire tree fell on a house on Avery Street.
Tree falls on house, causing significant damage
(Source: MGN)
ELECTION | Where to find results
A tree fell on a house on the 3300 block of Avery Street in Parkersburg. The residents inside...
Storms blow through the Mid-Ohio Valley causing damages
Fatalities were reported in a West Virginia car accident. A mother and child were involved in a...
Firefighter killed while trying to rescue mother, child who crashed into a river

Latest News

James A. “Jim” Rader Obit
Obituary: Rader, James A. “Jim”
Eva Kay Saxton Obit
Obituary: Saxton, Eva Kay
David Stiles Dixon Obit
Obituary: Dixon, David Stiles
Clay Allen Whitlatch Obit
Obituary: Whitlatch, Clay Allen