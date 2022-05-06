Obituary: Sevy, Adrian Estal

Adrian Estal Sevy, 88, of Belpre, died May 5, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

Estal was born May 18, 1933, in Rainelle, WV, and was the son of the late Burton Alexander and Maggie Susan Tincher Sevy.

Estal was a 1953 graduate of Rainelle High School. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and had retired from G.E. Plastics after 30 years. He loved woodworking.

Estal is survived by his loving wife, of 66 years, Gaile Marie Hopkins Sevy; sons Mark Sevy (Missie) and Craig Sevy (Tonda) both of Vincent, OH; daughter Jennifer Mitra (Ari) of Anchorage AK; grandchildren Teri, Adriana and Shane Sevy, Erica Barrett, Kiran, and Simran Mitra; great-grandchildren Kailynn Barker, Austin Heater and Avien Barrett; brothers Kellum Sevy (Geneva) of Goshen IN and Owen Sevy (Linda) of NC.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Alvena Sims. Funeral services will be 1 pm Monday, May 9, 2022, at the Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre.

Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery Belpre.

The visitation will be Sunday from 2-5 pm.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

