Obituary: Sevy, Adrian Estal

By Andrew Noll
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Adrian Estal Sevy, 88, of Belpre, died May 5, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

Estal was born May 18, 1933, in Rainelle, WV and was the son of the late Burton Alexander and Maggie Susan Tincher Sevy. Estal was a 1953 graduate of Rainelle High School.  He was a U.S. Army Veteran and had retired from G.E. Plastics after 30 years.  He loved woodworking.  

Estal is survived by his loving wife, of 66 years, Gaile Marie Hopkins Sevy; sons Mark Sevy (Missie) and Craig Sevy (Tonda) both of Vincent, OH; daughter Jennifer Mitra (Ari) of Anchorage AK; grandchildren Teri, Adriana and Shane Sevy, Erica Barrett, Kiran and Simran Mitra; great grandchildren Kailynn Barker, Austin Heater and Avien Barrett; brothers Kellum Sevy (Geneva) of Goshen IN and Owen Sevy (Linda) of NC.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Alvena Sims.

Funeral services will be 1pm Monday May 9, 2022, at the Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery Belpre. 

Visitation will be Sunday from 2-5 pm. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

