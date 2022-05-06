Oil and Gas Museum Host Congressman David McKinley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Supporters of the museum and Congressman David McKinley gathered in front of the museum while McKinley spoke.

The Oil and Gas Museum endorsed McKinley in his stance on affordable energy and domestic drilling.

The executive director of the museum, Charlie Burd, says he believes the changes that McKinley can bring with energy can only benefit the people.

“We just can’t overstate enough the importance of affordable energy in our country. Our ability to explore, drill, produce and transport natural gas to other parts of the country that need it. That for West Virginia means jobs, investments, revenue and taxes,” said Burd.

Burd also stated that he believes domestic energy resources is how we can get back to affordable energy for the country.

