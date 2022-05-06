Advertisement

Pet of the Week: Gus from the Pleasants County Humane Society

Meet Gus! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!
WTAP News @ Noon
By Zach Miles
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Gus! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!

Gus is a part hound and part lab mix, and he is from the Pleasants County Humane Society.

Three-year-old Gus is an absolute pleasure to meet! Usually with his tongue hanging out, Gus is one of the happiest dogs at the humane society, and he is always looking to give someone a kiss. He is very friendly, and he is usually very good with kids.

If you are looking to adopt Gus or any other pets from the Pleasants County Humane Society, make sure to visit their website https://www.pleasantscountyhumanesociety.org/ and head to the adopt tab to find more information.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash on Buchanan Rd. and State Route 339
UPDATE: OSHP says one man is dead after head-on crash on SR 339
An entire tree fell on a house on Avery Street.
Tree falls on house, causing significant damage
(Source: MGN)
ELECTION | Where to find results
A tree fell on a house on the 3300 block of Avery Street in Parkersburg. The residents inside...
Storms blow through the Mid-Ohio Valley causing damages
Fatalities were reported in a West Virginia car accident. A mother and child were involved in a...
Firefighter killed while trying to rescue mother, child who crashed into a river

Latest News

Meet Cher! WTAP's Pet of the Week!
Pet of the Week: Cher from the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley
Meet Pilot! WTAP's Pet of the Week!
Pet of the Week: Pilot from the Humane Society of Parkersburg
Meet MoMo! WTAP's Pet of the Week!
Pet of the Week: MoMo from the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley
Tiana, a part lab and part Pitbull mix, is ready to be adopted at the Pleasants County Humane...
Pet of the Week: Tiana from the Pleasants County Humane Society