Pet of the Week: Gus from the Pleasants County Humane Society

PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Gus! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!

Gus is a part hound and part lab mix, and he is from the Pleasants County Humane Society.

Three-year-old Gus is an absolute pleasure to meet! Usually with his tongue hanging out, Gus is one of the happiest dogs at the humane society, and he is always looking to give someone a kiss. He is very friendly, and he is usually very good with kids.

If you are looking to adopt Gus or any other pets from the Pleasants County Humane Society, make sure to visit their website https://www.pleasantscountyhumanesociety.org/ and head to the adopt tab to find more information.

