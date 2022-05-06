Scoreboard: May 5, 2022

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Class AAA Region IV Section 2 Tournament

Parkersburg - 11

Parkersburg South - 2

Ripley - 6

Hurricane - 14

Parkersburg will take on Ripley in elimination game on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Class A Region I Section 2 Tournament

Tyler Consolidated - 1

Williamstown - 5

Williamstown will host Ritchie County in elimination game on Friday at 5 p.m.

Athens - 9

Waterford - 4

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Parkersburg South - 6

East Fairmont - 1

Doddridge County - 0

Williamstown - 14

Fort Frye - 11

Belpre - 0

Shawn Miller (Fort Frye) pitched a no-hitter in the win

Warren - 8

Eastern - 6

Cambridge - 3

Marietta - 1

Athens - 1

Waterford - 3

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.