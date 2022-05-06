Scoreboard: May 5, 2022
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Class AAA Region IV Section 2 Tournament
Parkersburg - 11
Parkersburg South - 2
Ripley - 6
Hurricane - 14
Parkersburg will take on Ripley in elimination game on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
Class A Region I Section 2 Tournament
Tyler Consolidated - 1
Williamstown - 5
Williamstown will host Ritchie County in elimination game on Friday at 5 p.m.
Athens - 9
Waterford - 4
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Parkersburg South - 6
East Fairmont - 1
Doddridge County - 0
Williamstown - 14
Fort Frye - 11
Belpre - 0
Shawn Miller (Fort Frye) pitched a no-hitter in the win
Warren - 8
Eastern - 6
Cambridge - 3
Marietta - 1
Athens - 1
Waterford - 3
