Advertisement

SW Resources gets $100 thousand from Parkersburg and Wood Co. Commission

SW Resources gets $100 thousand from Parkersburg and Wood Co. Commission
SW Resources gets $100 thousand from Parkersburg and Wood Co. Commission(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the help of the city of Parkersburg and Wood County Commission, SW Resources is preparing for a new opportunity at its facility.

Both the city of Parkersburg and Wood Co. Commission is giving SW Resources $50 thousand each.

The funds will be put into the company’s HVAC program that it is hoping to launch near the end of June to early July.

SW Resources executive director, Randall Siers says that the group is thankful for this opportunity and community support that will be beneficial for the area and the workers at SW Resources.

“For our employees, it’s a point of pride that the city and the county and our partners trust us and are willing to invest in us. But it’s also an economic engine within Wood County. We have of those 250 employees, most of them are in some of the most financially dire situations if not for job training and employment programs like SW Resources, there may not be an employer of choice for those folks,” says Siers.

The company’s HVAC program will be designed to create more job opportunities and help out with local supply chains and distribution.

Some partners the company already has on board for its program are Liberty Distribution, Woodcraft, Simonton Windows, and the Parkersburg restaurant Chams.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash on Buchanan Rd. and State Route 339
UPDATE: OSHP says one man is dead after head-on crash on SR 339
An entire tree fell on a house on Avery Street.
Tree falls on house, causing significant damage
(Source: MGN)
ELECTION | Where to find results
A tree fell on a house on the 3300 block of Avery Street in Parkersburg. The residents inside...
Storms blow through the Mid-Ohio Valley causing damages
Fatalities were reported in a West Virginia car accident. A mother and child were involved in a...
Firefighter killed while trying to rescue mother, child who crashed into a river

Latest News

Road may flood sign
W. Va. Gov. declares State of Preparedness in all 55 counties
With the West Virginia Primary election coming up on May 10, you still have time to early vote...
WV Primary Election early voting ends May 7 at 5 p.m.
Meet Gus! WTAP's Pet of the Week!
WTAP News @ Noon - Meet Gus! WTAP's Pet of the Week!
Several free tire collection events are scheduled this month in West Virginia.
Tire collection events set at West Virginia site in May