SW Resources gets $100 thousand from Parkersburg and Wood Co. Commission

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the help of the city of Parkersburg and Wood County Commission, SW Resources is preparing for a new opportunity at its facility.

Both the city of Parkersburg and Wood Co. Commission is giving SW Resources $50 thousand each.

The funds will be put into the company’s HVAC program that it is hoping to launch near the end of June to early July.

SW Resources executive director, Randall Siers says that the group is thankful for this opportunity and community support that will be beneficial for the area and the workers at SW Resources.

“For our employees, it’s a point of pride that the city and the county and our partners trust us and are willing to invest in us. But it’s also an economic engine within Wood County. We have of those 250 employees, most of them are in some of the most financially dire situations if not for job training and employment programs like SW Resources, there may not be an employer of choice for those folks,” says Siers.

The company’s HVAC program will be designed to create more job opportunities and help out with local supply chains and distribution.

Some partners the company already has on board for its program are Liberty Distribution, Woodcraft, Simonton Windows, and the Parkersburg restaurant Chams.

