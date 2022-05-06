Advertisement

Tire collection events set at West Virginia site in May

Several free tire collection events are scheduled this month in West Virginia.
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - Several free tire collection events are scheduled this month in West Virginia.

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan is hosting the events.

They are in Petersburg on Saturday, Inwood on May 14, Greenbrier County on May 19, Keyser on May 21, and Kimball on May 25. Each person may dispose of up to 10 tires, which must be off the rims.

Only car and light truck tires are accepted. Several counties have ongoing tire collection events.

A list of tire collection events is available on the department’s website.

